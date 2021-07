Alicia Vikander claims that while a Tomb Raider sequel has not yet officially been green lit, there's good reason to believe fans will be seeing a second installment of the film soon.

While speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub during a recent interview, the actress teased the potential sequel of the 2018, going as far as to say that a script for the yet-to-be-confirmed movie is already "in the making."

"Pre-COVID, I would’ve said yes," Vikander admitted to the outlet on July 20.