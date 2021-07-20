Savannah Chrisley Celebrates U.S.A. Freedom On Windy Yacht

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating the 'ole U.S. of A and waving around a giant American flag from a breezy yacht. The 23-year-old reality star and cosmetics founder was big-time shouting out her country over the weekend, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and bringing in another well-known face - legendary singer Dolly Parton got a shout-out as Savannah played the country star's "God Bless the USA" while herself stating feeling "blessed with freedom." Of course, there's always a storm in the comments section with this star. See why below.