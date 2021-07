Avatar 2 was one of the many films sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic but luckily for its millions of loyal fans, the upcoming sequel to the 2009 original is coming soon.

While filming on both the second and third installments of the hit franchise were expected to wrap this past spring, per Pop Sugar, production in New Zealand was suddenly halted in March of last year. And, because of the filming delay, the release dates for both films were moved to 2022 and 2024, respectively.