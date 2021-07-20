Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Celebrities

Britney Spears Flaunts Massive Engagement Finger Ring At Starbucks

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For Three Young Players & First-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Sends Tokyo Greetings In Periwinkle Shorts

Nastia Liukin smiling
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is taking in morning views from Tokyo and sending out big love while in another super-stylish outfit. The 31-year-old former athlete is fresh from leaving her Dallas, TX base for the Tokyo Olympics, with a new Instagram update this week delighting the blonde's 1 million followers.

Nastia, who has updated fans from her packing prep (calling her home a "disaster" zone), posted from a river-view balcony yesterday, also making it #periwinkle in her cute fit. Check it out below.

Impressing Fellow Gymnasts From Tokyo

Nastia Liukin in beachy shorts
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones quickly gaining a like from 25-year-old London 2012 Olympics face and former gymnast, McKayla Maroney. Nastia, tagging herself in Tokyo, Japan, posed caught from behind as hotel room railings overlooked stunning horizon views, with fans also seeing the Olympics logo set up on a floating structure amid the bridges and high-rises.

Nastia, meanwhile, posed smiling with closed eyes and peeping her Gold Medal legs in high-waisted pastel purple shorts, plus a matching and swirled sheer shirt from trendy label Ganni.

See Her Snaps Below

Looking gorgeous, the fashionista and new APL shoe collaborator also rocked a denim jacket matching her shorts - worn held - with a simple ponytail finish going unfussy. The 2008 all-around champion, who has been gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics with inspirational messages, wrote:

"Good morning from tokyo and the 2021 olympic games," adding a purple heart emoji. Liukin, who had tagged designer Veronica Beard in her post, quickly got a comment from the Kate Middleton-approved brand: "We love to see it! Have fun Nastia!" they wrote. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For Her Upside-Down Splits

Nastia Liukin in gym spandex look
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

The build-up to Tokyo has come with some controversy on Nastia's Instagram - nothing new for the star last year making skinny-shaming headlines in a high-profile anorexia storm.

Shortly before jetting out East, Nastia updated with an upside-down splits photo, one coming as a promotional post for an RX-grade drug. Nastia revealed suffering from migraines as she pulled a bit of a Khloe Kardashian - the 37-year-old reality star has been slammed for promoting migraine medication on her social media. More after the photo.

Migraine Promo

Referring to her migraines, Nastia wrote that they "were debilitating, and I didn't have a solution. Now I finally do. After years of migraines, I discovered Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg, which alleviates pain quickly and lets me get back to the important things in life."

The star encouraged her followers to "talk to your doctor or visit @NurtecODT to learn more. #NurtecODT #migrainessuck." Fans gave Liukin the cold shoulder, though, asking if promoting pharmaceuticals is really necessary. Also in the Rx meds promo game is singer Jessica Simpson.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Flaunts Massive Engagement Finger Ring At Starbucks

July 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

July 20, 2021

Avatar 2 Gets New Release Date After Filming Was Halted Due To COVID

July 20, 2021

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

July 20, 2021

What To Eat For Glowy, Supple Skin

July 20, 2021

REPORT: Bethenny Frankel Wants To Return To 'RHONY' As A Producer

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.