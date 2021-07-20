Gymnast Nastia Liukin Sends Tokyo Greetings In Periwinkle Shorts

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is taking in morning views from Tokyo and sending out big love while in another super-stylish outfit. The 31-year-old former athlete is fresh from leaving her Dallas, TX base for the Tokyo Olympics, with a new Instagram update this week delighting the blonde's 1 million followers.

Nastia, who has updated fans from her packing prep (calling her home a "disaster" zone), posted from a river-view balcony yesterday, also making it #periwinkle in her cute fit. Check it out below.