Britney Spears Flaunts Massive Engagement Finger Ring At Starbucks

Britney Spears wasn't hiding her massive diamond ring as she swung by a drive-thru Starbucks over the weekend. The 39-year-old pop princess was literally shoving her hand in the barista's face as she was photographed on a rare public sighting, with the paparazzi snaps also including the "Toxic" hit-maker's boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney, making June headlines for saying her 2008-commenced conservatorship is preventing her marrying the personal trainer - and having a baby with him - is now sparking engagement rumors. See why below.