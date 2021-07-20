Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For Three Young Players & First-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Britney Spears Flaunts Massive Engagement Finger Ring At Starbucks

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears wasn't hiding her massive diamond ring as she swung by a drive-thru Starbucks over the weekend. The 39-year-old pop princess was literally shoving her hand in the barista's face as she was photographed on a rare public sighting, with the paparazzi snaps also including the "Toxic" hit-maker's boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney, making June headlines for saying her 2008-commenced conservatorship is preventing her marrying the personal trainer - and having a baby with him - is now sparking engagement rumors. See why below.

Put A Ring On It?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at a table
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They showed Spears at the wheel of her vehicle and with Iranian Sam next to her. The popular couple, who met on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video, have been dating since 2016.

Images showed the Grammy winner looking relaxed and wearing shades. Britney was photographed communicating with a drive-thru Starbucks team member - it was here that the blonde, grabbing a huge Frappuccino beverage with what looked like a chocolate flavor, shoved her hand out.

See The Photos Below

Britney's hand, manicured and with red nails, clearly showed a diamond ring on her engagement finger. The star, who is twice divorced and shares teen sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had made global headlines on June 23 for stating that she wishes to marry Sam, but that constraints from her conservatorship prevent her doing so.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby," Britney told the judge.

Scroll For More Snaps

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari close up selfie
BritneySpears/Instagram

Click here for the photos - scroll for more. Britney, who is fresh from hiring a new lawyer as she vows to have 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears' grip lifted, continued:

"I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

Fans Want Her Happy

The #FreeBritney movement, now bigger than ever and including celebrities from Mariah Carey to Miley Cyrus, seemingly only wants one thing for Britney Spears: namely, happiness. Fans, who have watched the singer lose custody to her reported current 30% while ex Kevin has 70%, seem to think she's happiest with Sam. The fitness guru, now branching into acting, is all over Spears' IG - recently, Britney said he looked "like a dad" as she shared hiking throwbacks.

Britney has now made history by finally saying #FreeBritney on social media.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

July 20, 2021

Avatar 2 Gets New Release Date After Filming Was Halted Due To COVID

July 20, 2021

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

July 20, 2021

What To Eat For Glowy, Supple Skin

July 20, 2021

REPORT: Bethenny Frankel Wants To Return To 'RHONY' As A Producer

July 20, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Handles Massive Ball In Gym Leggings

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.