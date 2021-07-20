Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

Kristin Cavallari is getting fans talking and once again managing to turn the comments section of her Instagram into a giant debate. The 34-year-old reality star and Uncommon James Founder - now also running 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty - updated her Instagram over the weekend with some major bikini action, also tagging her jewelry brand. The beachy snap showing The Hills alum's stunning swimsuit body came with her tagged in Florida, but talk was West Coast in Cavallari's caption. See what that sparked below.