Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up
KristinCavallari/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kristin Cavallari is getting fans talking and once again managing to turn the comments section of her Instagram into a giant debate. The 34-year-old reality star and Uncommon James Founder - now also running 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty - updated her Instagram over the weekend with some major bikini action, also tagging her jewelry brand. The beachy snap showing The Hills alum's stunning swimsuit body came with her tagged in Florida, but talk was West Coast in Cavallari's caption. See what that sparked below.

East Coast/West Coast

Kristin Cavallari selfie with wine
KristinCavallari/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kristin, who sparked a racism storm with her Fourth of July swimsuit shot, kept her fans calmer in this post, but it wasn't without debate. The Laguna Beach face, flaunting her rock-hard abs and year-round tan, posed with folded legs and right on powder-white sands, with lapping waves behind her framing the snap perfectly.

Kristin rocked a tiny peachy-cream two-piece, going thin-strapped and wearing dark shades as she posed with her blonde hair in a simple ponytail.

See The Photo Below

"Florida, USA" was the geo-tag, but Kristin had written: "Thought I'd always be a Cali girl." The post, now approaching 100,000 likes, quickly caught the attention of former Miss Universe and fellow bikini lover, Olivia Culpo. The Model Squad star left a like and three fire emoji.

Others, however, were talking maps. "Can't take the girl out of Cali," a popular reply read, but it wasn't long before users were debating which state has better beaches: Florida or California. See the replies after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Kristin Cavallari forest selfie
KristinCavallari/Instagram

One user wrote: "Florida panhandle beaches are so much prettier!!! 🌞" - their thought seemed echoed by another fan stating: "Florida beaches are so much better." Others then jumped in with their own experiences:

"Yes! I use to live in Santa Rosa Bch! 30a is the only spot I’ll go for vacations now! So spoiled," one fan replied. Seemingly unimpressed with the current state of California was one fan writing: "Cali has turned into such a sh-t hole lately" - and they got a ton of likes.

If There's Talk, There's Engagement

The purpose of Cavallari's post was, of course, to promote her popular jewelry brand, one now boasting two brick and mortar stores and seemingly doing very nicely via online sales. Fans may have disputed beaches in the comments, but all likely found their subconscious influenced by a mention of Uncommon James.

Kristin launched Uncommon James in 2017, having since made messy headlines over the company as 2020-split ex Jay Cutler is reportedly "fighting" for his half of the mom of three's empire.

