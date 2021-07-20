Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For Three Young Players & First-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

Celebrities

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

Russell Westbrook trying to defend the ball against LeBron James
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to resume their pursuit for a third star that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team. Though injuries and fatigue were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne, the Lakers obviously need more star power on their roster to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Lakers is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook To Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook celebrating a successful play
Gettyimages | Will Newton

In a recent article, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to acquire Westbrook from the Wizards this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Dennis Schroder, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma, and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook and the No. 15 pick.

Before they could push through with the trade, they would first need to convince Schroder and Horton-Tucker to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would bring them to Washington.

Lakers Get All-Star Point Guard

Russell Westbrook dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

The proposed trade deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they don't have any plan of giving Schroder a huge payday in the 2021 free agency. Aside from preventing them from losing Schroder and THT as free agents without getting anything in return, it would also allow them to acquire a third All-Star who would serve as their new starting point guard next season.

Westbrook's arrival in Los Angeles would provide the Lakers a major backcourt upgrade and the much-needed boost on the offensive end of the floor.

Russell Westbrook Dramatically Improves Lakers' Championship Odds

Russell Westbrook clapping his hands after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Will Newton

Despite his lucrative contract, Westbrook would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Aside from being an elite point guard, he would also give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, a great rebounder, and perimeter defender. This season, he recorded another triple-double, averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Westbrook would need to make huge sacrifice in his game to make himself fit in Los Angeles but once he, James, and Davis mesh well on the court, it would be hard to see a team that could beat the Lakers in a best-of-seven series.

Why The Wizards Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade deal would also make sense for the Wizards if they already want to get rid of Westbrook and his massive salary. By sending him to Los Angeles, they would be getting a younger floor general in Schroder who could serve as Bradley Beal's new backcourt partner in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Kuzma and Horton-Tucker would give the Wizards two promising talents who could join their young core of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Isaac Bonga, Thomas Bryant, and Daniel Gafford. Though they would be moving up in the 2021 NBA Draft, there are still plenty of talented prospects that they could select using the No. 22 overall pick.

Latest Headlines

Avatar 2 Gets New Release Date After Filming Was Halted Due To COVID

July 20, 2021

Kristin Cavallari's 'Cali Girl' Bikini Sparks Unexpected Debate

July 20, 2021

What To Eat For Glowy, Supple Skin

July 20, 2021

REPORT: Bethenny Frankel Wants To Return To 'RHONY' As A Producer

July 20, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Handles Massive Ball In Gym Leggings

July 20, 2021

Donald Trump Thinks He's A 'Brilliant Genius,' Reporter Says

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.