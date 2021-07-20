NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to resume their pursuit for a third star that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team. Though injuries and fatigue were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne, the Lakers obviously need more star power on their roster to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Lakers is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards.