Lindsey Graham Slams Democrats For Pushing 'Dumbest Idea' In History Of Senate

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina slammed Democratic lawmakers on Monday, claiming that they are pushing for the "dumbest idea" in the history of the United States Senate.

Democrats and Republicans have yet to come to an agreement on infrastructure, with the former saying that amnesty for undocumented immigrants should be included in the bipartisan bill.

Republicans have strongly pushed back against the idea. In response, Democrats have threatened to pass an infrastructure bill through the budget reconciliation process, without a single GOP vote.