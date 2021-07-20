Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

Scroll for the photo. Kelly and Mark, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage and with Kelly marking the date via a tiny tattoo, continue to prove they've got young love vibes.

The former All My Children co-stars, who eloped to Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the sitcom, were all vacay vibes and poolside action in this snap - Kelly was leaning forward in a wowing black swimsuit as she sent the camera a naughty gaze, with hubby Mark very much checking out his wife's rear.