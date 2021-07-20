Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa just gave hunky husband Mark Consuelos too much to handle with a massive eyeful, a swimsuit bend-over, and a very naughty caption. The talk show queen's 2.9 million Instagram followers are no strangers to massive flirt-a-thons between the two 50-year-olds, with last night bringing a fresh display of the 1996-married couple's ability to keep it spicy. Kelly, who showed off her sensational swimsuit body in a hilarious and witty update, literally stuck out her behind. Husband Mark's reaction was priceless.

Another Cheeky Flirt

Kelly Ripa and Mark home selfie
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelly and Mark, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage and with Kelly marking the date via a tiny tattoo, continue to prove they've got young love vibes.

The former All My Children co-stars, who eloped to Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the sitcom, were all vacay vibes and poolside action in this snap - Kelly was leaning forward in a wowing black swimsuit as she sent the camera a naughty gaze, with hubby Mark very much checking out his wife's rear.

See The Photo Below

Kelly captioned her photo: "When the end is in sight....," adding a very appropriate wink-face emoji. The mom of three, who had Mark replying: "Okay" with fire and heart emoji, quickly had celebrities commenting.

"This is just epic. Period. I don’t even have anything clever to say. It’s just hot!" came from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. Meanwhile, Bravo host Andy Cohen said it was the "best pic" Kelly has ever posted. See more snaps after it.

Scroll For More Photos

Kelly Ripa and husband on red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Kelly, this week in the news as she's set to release a book entitled "Live Wire," continues to make headlines for her high-profile marriage, one that's also a talking point for kids Michael, Joaquin, and Lola. Marking her 25th wedding anniversary this year, Kelly gushed:

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye," adding: "Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Right Back 'Atcha

Mark, meanwhile, had collated old photos spanning the couple's marriage, even including three snaps of Kelly welcoming each of her children, plus honeymoon moments.

"Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," the Riverdale star told his wife.

Kelly's post last night also snagged a like from Live! co-star Ryan Seacrest.

