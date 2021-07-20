Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian's Post-Workout Smoothie Sounds Delicious

Kourtney Kardashian
Gettyimages | Slaven Vlasic
Health
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you're wondering what the secret is behind Kourtney Kardashian's spectacularly fit figure at age 42, her morning routine has a lot to do with it. The Poosh blogger starts her day with a healthy dose of exercise followed by a delicious post-workout smoothie that provides all the nutrients her body needs to recover and maintain her toned, supple physique.

For many years, the E! star has been partial to an avocado smoothie which she has shared on her lifestyle blog. However, starting April 3, 2020, the mother-of-three switched things up with a banana shake that she now swears by. Scroll through for the recipe.

A Post-Workout 'Tradition'

Kourtney Kardashian snaps a mirror selfie in her home gym.
Kourtney Kardashian | Instagram

Known for her passion for fitness, Kourtney is very strict about her morning routine, as she details on her blog.

“My post-workout tradition is always the same. I prep and drink my go-to avocado shake (now subbed with the below banana ingredients) like clockwork," she writes on Poosh, revealing the recipe of her banana supplement smoothie.

The refreshing beverage is made with organic non-dairy milk and a few dietary supplements, such as protein powder with bone broth "to help my muscles recover faster" and MCT oil for an instant energy boost.

Loads Of Benefits

Kourtney Kardashian drinks her post-workout banana smoothie.
Poosh | Instagram

According to the reality TV star and entrepreneur, the MCT oil she uses in her breakfast banana shake is also believed to help the body achieve ketosis, which is the process of burning fat for energy. Likewise, the bone broth protein powder also has more than one benefit and is great for digestive health.

Kourtney also mixes collagen powder into her post-workout drink, as well as a frozen stick of E3Live + BrainOn, "which promotes a balanced mood and increased focus and clarity."

Check out the full recipe below, photo included.

Read The Full Recipe

Kourtney's post-workout smoothie (pictured below) takes two minutes to prep and a total of five minutes to make. This energizing breakfast shake calls for one banana and one date, which are mixed into the blender with one cup of almond or pea milk. Then come the supplements, in order: a fourth of a teaspoon of MCT oil, one scoop of bone broth protein, and one individual pack of BrainOn. She also adds a dash of cinnamon for spice and a scoop of ice for a refreshing kick.

Other Breakfast Options

When she's not working out and drinking her now-famous banana shake, Kourtney fuels her body in the morning with healthy carbs, per Eat This, Not That!. The Los Angeles, California native has detailed what she eats in a day on Poosh as well, praising her gluten-free and vegan cinnamon toast recipe.

Other breakfast options include a blueberry bagel with peanut butter and jelly or an acai bowl. One her "treat days," Kourtney pampers herself with a plate of vegan chicken and waffles from Crossroads for breakfast.

You can find a rundown of Kourtney's daily meals, which are primarily vegan, here.

