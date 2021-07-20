Kourtney Kardashian's Post-Workout Smoothie Sounds Delicious

If you're wondering what the secret is behind Kourtney Kardashian's spectacularly fit figure at age 42, her morning routine has a lot to do with it. The Poosh blogger starts her day with a healthy dose of exercise followed by a delicious post-workout smoothie that provides all the nutrients her body needs to recover and maintain her toned, supple physique.

For many years, the E! star has been partial to an avocado smoothie which she has shared on her lifestyle blog. However, starting April 3, 2020, the mother-of-three switched things up with a banana shake that she now swears by. Scroll through for the recipe.