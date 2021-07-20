Donald Trump Thinks He's A 'Brilliant Genius,' Reporter Says

Authored by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, the book I Alone Can Fix It chronicles former President Donald Trump's final year in the White House.

The book is based on conversations with senior White House officials and other individuals close to the former president.

Leoning and Rucker also sat down with Trump for an extensive interview, as they sought his own perspective on what happened in his final year in office.

The journalists discussed their meeting with Trump on MSNBC's Morning Joe Tuesday.