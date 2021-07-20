Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

US Politics

Donald Trump Paid Actors To Appear At 2016 Campaign Launch, Aide Says

Celebrities

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

Donald Trump Thinks He's A 'Brilliant Genius,' Reporter Says

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Gettyimages | Sarah Silbiger
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Authored by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, the book I Alone Can Fix It chronicles former President Donald Trump's final year in the White House.

The book is based on conversations with senior White House officials and other individuals close to the former president.

Leoning and Rucker also sat down with Trump for an extensive interview, as they sought his own perspective on what happened in his final year in office.

The journalists discussed their meeting with Trump on MSNBC's Morning Joe Tuesday.

Trump Is 'Addicted' To Media Attention

Leonnig said that Trump admitted to her and Rucker during their interview that he is "addicted" to media attention.

"The former president is really being pretty aware of himself at that moment by saying, you know, 'I am addicted to your questions and your attention.' It is a sickness in some respects," she said, per Raw Story.

The reporter added that Trump was willing to sit down for an interview because "we were eager to hear his explanations, his narrative of this incredible consequential and ultimately catastrophic year."

Trump Blames His Failures On Others

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Melissa Sue Gerrits

Leonnig explained on Morning Joe that Trump seems to blame his failures on others.

The former president, she said, thinks his Attorney General William Barr "failed" him because he was too weak to withstand media criticism.

Leonning noted that Trump views Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as "stupid" and resents former Vice President Mike Pence for failing to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"A lot of people would disagree with the president about this, but I think it's interesting his narrative is basically he alone was the brilliant genius and everyone else was enemy or weak, paltry stand-in."

Trump Vs. Pence, McConnell

Trump has publicly lashed out at both Pence and McConnell since leaving office.

In a statement released in May, for instance, he slammed the Kentucky Republican as "gutless and clueless" blaming him for GOP losses in the state of Georgia.

In the same statement, Trump criticized Pence for certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and claimed that Pence could have sent Electoral College votes back to states.

Despite Trump's claims, Pence had no authority to overturn the election and block Biden from assuming the presidency.

'Very Stable Genius'

Trump has often spoken about his intellectual abilities, claiming to have a genius-level IQ.

In 2018, as CNN reported at the time, Trump referred to himself as a "very stable genius," dismissing concerns overs his alleged lack of mental fitness.

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that," the former president wrote in a tweet.

Latest Headlines

Delta Variant Of Coronavirus Threatens Pandemic Progress, Global Economy

July 20, 2021

The Secret To Oprah's Ageless Complexion

July 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

July 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

July 20, 2021

Donald Trump Paid Actors To Appear At 2016 Campaign Launch, Aide Says

July 20, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's Post-Workout Smoothie Sounds Delicious

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.