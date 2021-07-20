NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been swirling around young center James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term plan but with the team currently in a win-now mode, most people view him as a potential trade candidate in the 2021 offseason.

Instead of waiting for his full development, the Warriors might be better off using him as the main trade chip to acquire another established superstar this summer.