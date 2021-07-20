Trending Stories
Baseball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Dejounte Murray For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Pick

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Paul George For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Britney Spears Attacks Sister In Weekend Pajama Shorts Dance

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

James Wiseman trying to block Pascal Siakam
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been swirling around young center James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term plan but with the team currently in a win-now mode, most people view him as a potential trade candidate in the 2021 offseason.

Instead of waiting for his full development, the Warriors might be better off using him as the main trade chip to acquire another established superstar this summer.

Pascal Siakam To Golden State Warriors

Pascal Siakam finding an open lane
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the potential trade targets for the Warriors in the 2021 offseason is veteran small forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. According to Harrison Ensor of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors should trade Wiseman for Siakam to have a better chance of winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

"If the Golden State Warriors want to have a chance at winning the chip next season they must upgrade their frontcourt," Ensor wrote. "Frontcourt scoring was detrimental to the Warriors’ success last season. Draymond and Looney were only able to contribute 11.1 points per game, which is abysmal compared to the rest of the league – for example, Ayton and Crowder averaged a combined 24.5 points. I think Pascal Siakam would be the perfect remedy for the Warriors frontcourt. The Raptors are coming off a disappointing season and will be looking to reshape the roster, so why not make a move on Siakam."

Pascal Siakam Becomes Warriors' Fourth Superstar

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Swapping for Wiseman for Siakam would undeniably be a great move for the Warriors. The successful acquisition of Siakam this summer would fulfill the Warriors' dream of adding a fourth superstar who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in 2021-22 NBA season.

It would still take time for Siakam to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but with his experience playing with superstars like Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, and Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, he won't have a hard time making himself fit with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State.

Pascal Siakam's On-Court Impact On Warriors

Pascal Siakam making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Siakam's potential arrival in Golden State would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that rank 19th and 5th in the league, per ESPN. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Curry and Thompson, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Siakam may not be as good as Kevin Durant but compared to Andrew Wiggins, he's more capable of filling the huge hole that he left in the Warriors' wing.

Warriors Could Use Andrew Wiggins For Salary-Matching Purposes

Andrew Wiggins aiming to score
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

The idea of trading Siakam for Wiseman would be worth exploring for the Raptors, especially if they decide to undergo a rebuilding process in the 2021 offseason. However, with the huge difference in Siakam and Wiseman's contracts, the Warriors would need to add another player to match the Raptors' outgoing salary.

Ensor suggested that the Warriors could use Wiggins for salary-matching purposes. Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs but with the improvements he has shown this season, the Raptors would definitely love taking his lucrative contract. At 26, Wiggins still has plenty of productive years left in his career to be an integral part of a rebuilding team.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Paid Actors To Appear At 2016 Campaign Launch, Aide Says

July 20, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's Post-Workout Smoothie Sounds Delicious

July 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Prepare To Lose Lonzo Ball, Replace Him With Kyle Lowry

July 20, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Swimsuit Bend-Over Too Much For Husband

July 20, 2021

The Harrowing True Story Behind Peacock's New Series, 'Dr. Death'

July 20, 2021

'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Who Are Still Together

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.