Delta Variant Of Coronavirus Threatens Pandemic Progress, Global Economy

Delta, the mutation of the novel coronavirus that originally surfaced in India, is thought to be the most transmissible variant yet as it seems able to, at least partially, evade antibodies from vaccines and infections.

More than half of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so states across the nation have lifted restrictions and mask mandates.

That is not the case in some parts of the world, however, where the virus is spreading at record pace as governments struggle to contain it.