The Secret To Oprah's Ageless Complexion

When you think of age-defying celebs who have kept a youthful appearance well into their 60s, Oprah Winfrey is definitely on the list. The Super Soul Sunday host seems to have found the fountain of youth -- or at least stalled the passage of time -- and boasts a flawless complexion that proves age is just a number.

The 67-year-old talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist owes her ageless look to a handful of skincare tips that she follows religiously. Check them out below.