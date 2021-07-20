Trending Stories
The Secret To Oprah's Ageless Complexion

Alexandra Lozovschi

When you think of age-defying celebs who have kept a youthful appearance well into their 60s, Oprah Winfrey is definitely on the list. The Super Soul Sunday host seems to have found the fountain of youth -- or at least stalled the passage of time -- and boasts a flawless complexion that proves age is just a number.

The 67-year-old talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist owes her ageless look to a handful of skincare tips that she follows religiously. Check them out below.

1. Cleansing Is Her Cardinal Rule

Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time.'
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk

The number one secret behind Oprah's glowing skin is that she makes cleansing a top priority. According to Women's Health magazine, The Oprah Winfrey Show host swears by the Sunday Riley's Ceramic Slip Cleanser and the Peoni Cleanser, which she has included in her annual Favorite Things lists in the past.

“Cleansing your skin is the most important part of your skincare routine," Oprah facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, told Marie Claire Australia in a 2018 interview. "The skin will often get more tired and dull if it accumulates pollution and make-up, so if you’re able to cleanse your skin every night, it’s like a fresh start.”

2. She Never Skips The Moisturizer

Oprah Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

The second anti-aging trick that Oprah never goes without is moisturizing. The A Wrinkle In Time and The Color Purple actress's favorite product is Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar Moisturizer, which she has been using since 2000.

"Every time I massage in a dab of this moisturizer, I feel like I'm giving my face a drink of water. It exfoliates, it hydrates, it keeps hope alive," Oprah said of the product, which made it onto her Favorite Things list in 2010, as well as her Ultimate Favorite Things list.

"Hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used."

3. The Body Needs Skincare, Too

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Another one of Oprah's big beauty secrets is that she practices skincare not only for the face but the body as well. The media mogul extends her moisturizing routine to the dry skin all over the body, paying particularly close attention to her hands.

Her go-to products are the Tocca Crema da Mano hand creams, of which she wrote in her 2017 gift guide: "These hand creams are rich, quick-absorbing, and deeply soothing."

4. Beautiful Skin From Within

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Oprah's The Life You Want Weekend - Day 1 at Prudential Center.
Gettyimages | Dave Kotinsky

Oprah believes in skincare from within and makes sure to add plenty of fresh produce to her diet to keep her skin looking supple and glowing. The TV personality owns a farm in Maui, Hawaii, and often shares photos of her amazing crops on Instagram.

"Some of the best foods for skin health include avocados, broccoli, blueberries, spinach, and sweet potatoes, all of which pack a nutritional punch to support radiant skin," notes Women's Health.

5. LED Light Treatments Keep Her Shining

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's 'David Makes Man.'
Gettyimages | Rachel Luna

Aside from a top cleanser and moisturizer and a healthy diet, Oprah keeps her skin looking ageless with the help of regular LED light treatments. The television superstar has struggled with cystic acne in the past and we can trust she knows the best ways to deal with skin issues.

"LED treatments are virtually good for everyone," Brodeur told Now to Love in 2018. "In my philosophy, everyone should be getting a treatment, it's like taking your daily vitamins; everyone will benefit from doing a session."

