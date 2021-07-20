The Harrowing True Story Behind Peacock's New Series, 'Dr. Death'

Dr. Death, a new drama streaming Peacock drama, is based around the life of Christoper Duntsch, a Texas-based surgeon who was sentenced to life in prison after wreaking havoc, and even death, on a number of his patients.

According to a report from Time, Dr Death sheds light on not only the ex-doctor himself, played by Joshua Jackson, but also the many who tried to stop him, including his fellow physicians, played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, and was inspired by a true crime podcast of the same name.