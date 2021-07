The New Orleans Pelicans appear ready to lose Lonzo Ball to free agency, but could have plans to replace him with a much more experienced point guard.

There have long been rumors about what direction the Pelicans plan to take and whether they will keep the guard who came from the Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade. A new report suggests that New Orleans is unwilling to match what another team would offer for Ball, and is already working on a contingency plan.