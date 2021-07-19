Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

Lala Kent is taking aim at Demi Lovato after learning the singer recently went public with a "California sober” lifestyle.

With over two-and-a-half-years of sobriety under her belt, the 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules cast member appeared on a recent podcast, where she called out Lovato, 28, for promoting her decision to drink and smoke weed in moderation, labeling the supposed sobriety as "extremely offensive.”

“I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Kent admitted during the July 19 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast.