Donald Trump Really Thinks He'll Be Reinstated As President, Mike Lindell Confirms

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported last month that former President Donald Trump thinks he will be reinstated as commander-in-chief by the end of the year.

Trump himself has hinted at the possibility, releasing several cryptic statements. For instance, the Republican recently said he will be back in "2024 or before."

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a close ally of Trump's, confirmed in a new interview that the former president indeed believes he will be back in the White House at some point in the near future.