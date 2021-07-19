Donald Trump Is Telling Friends He Is Running For President In 2024, Report Says

A Monday report from Rolling Stone claims that Donald Trump is telling dinner buddies that he's planning to run for president again in 2024.
The outlet cited a top GOP source — a former senior official at the Republican National Committee — who pointed to conversations with at least three people in which Trump revealed his plans to make another bid for the White House.
"I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024."