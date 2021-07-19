Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

One of the most powerful politicians in the United States, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, has managed to increase her personal wealth from $41 million in 2004 to around $115 million today.

According to a new report from Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, the California Democrat's wealth grew as she rose through party ranks.

But how did Pelosi make her money? Greenwald's investigation shows that she made the bulk of her wealth in the stock market on Silicon Valley companies she regulates.