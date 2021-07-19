NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Kyle Kuzma & Montrezl Harrell To Kings For Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers must be aware that they need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space and trade assets, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would do everything he can to add a quality player that would help James and Davis carry the team next season.