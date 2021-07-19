Britney Spears Attacks Sister In Weekend Pajama Shorts Dance

Britney Spears is twisting the knife - seemingly, right into sister Jamie Lynn Spears' back. The 39-year-old singer is fresh from another of her legendary home dance sessions, but the video shared with Spears' Instagram followers last night was far more than just a skimpy shorts show-off and shout-out to "bad guy" singer Billie Eilish.

Posting for her 31.9 million followers on Sunday evening, the "Toxic" singer blasted those who have been shading her posts. She also used words seemingly out to destroy little sister JLS.