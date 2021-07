Patuto believes that the proposed deal would be worth exploring for the Spurs, especially if they no longer consider Murray as part of their long-term future.

"Marcus Smart would take over as a replacement for Murray as he enters the final year of his current contract. San Antonio would gain more long-term financial flexibility as a result," Patuto wrote. "The Spurs also get a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft along with Aaron Nesmith, who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft."

However, if they intend to undergo a full-scale rebuild, it remains a big question if the trade package that includes Smart, Nemisth, and the No. 45 pick would be enough to persuade the Spurs to send Murray to Boston. To further convince them to make a deal, the Celtics may also need to give up another young player or a future first-rounder.