Tucker Carlson & Matt Gaetz Warned Donald Trump About War With Iran, Book Claims

A new book by Wall Street Journal senior White House reporter Michael Bender spotlights the efforts of Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Matt Gaetz took to warn former President Donald Trump against war with Iran, per excerpts posted to Twitter.

After the United States assassinated Iranian Military Officer Qasem Soleimani, Gaetz was allegedly "shaken" and warned Trump about getting into a war with Iran.

At this point, Trump allegedly asked Gaetz to get Carlson on the phone, despite the Fox News host trying to distance himself from advising the then-president.