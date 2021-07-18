Donald Trump Angered Aerosmith Guitarist With 'Skeevy' Remark About Women, Report Says

A new report from Business Insider spotlights an awkward exchange between Donald Trump and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.
According to the outlet, Trump angered Perry with a "skeevy" comment about women during a meeting between the real estate mogul and the band.
"On the way out the door, Trump says something about, 'Rock stars have all the ladies,' which apparently Perry got mad at, because he's been married for decades and takes all that stuff pretty seriously."
The comment was allegedly made before the first GOP presidential debate in 2015.