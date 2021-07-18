Trending Stories
Mike Pence Says Joe Biden Could Ruin America's Economic Recovery

Mike Pence speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During an interview with Breitbart, former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at President Joe Biden's policies amid the coronavirus pandemic and their alleged danger to the United States' economic recovery.

“The extension of, the plus-up on unemployment benefits by the Biden administration has worked a real hardship on small businesses and our recovery,” he said.

According to Pence, the American economy began to recover in the summer of 2020 due to Donald Trump's agenda, which included rolling back regulations and tax cuts.

Pence Slammed Biden's Tax Agenda

Pence took aim at the Biden administration's push for increased taxes to fund the largest spending bill the country has ever seen.

"I think what the Biden administration is doing threatens to short-circuit the American recovery we all long to see and that is underway," he said.

Pence also pointed to the increased inflation and suggested that it is the result of Biden's agenda, which he claimed relies on "big government solutions."

"That’s why we got to fight back and fight back hard," he said.

Pence Praised Trump's Efforts On The Vaccine

Donald Trump and Mike Pence at an event.
Gettyimages | Pool

During the interview, Pence also touched on the Trump administration's efforts to push out a coronavirus vaccine.

"Only in America, in the face of a global pandemic, could we reinvent testing from a standing start and do a billion tests within a matter of months," he said.

The former vice president slammed the current administration for its criticisms of the Trump White House's efforts on the vaccine.

Pence also accused the Biden-Harris administration of failing to give their predecessors proper credit for their work to push out a vaccine.

Pence Claimed Americans Regret Supporting Biden

According to Pence, many Americans regret casting a vote for Biden.

Pence referred to this phenomenon as "buyer's remorse" and claimed that he has seen the disappointment in the current Democratic leadership first-hand.

"One of the families I met with spoke of a friend who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket and now admitted she was wrong," he said.

"People see that what Biden is attempting to do is not advance kind of traditional Democrat policies but is literally trying to transform the country into a European-style welfare state.”

Biden's Administration Stands Behind Its Policies

The Biden-Harris administration continues to stand behind its policies, which it has touted as historic steps forward for America.

As reported by Forbes, Biden and Harris have promoted their Advanced Child Tax Credit, which recently began going out to eligible Americans.

The credit is $3,600 per year for children ages 5 and under, and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

"This means for a family of four with children ages 4 and 8, parents will get $300 and $250 per child respectively," the outlet noted.

