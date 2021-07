The New York Knicks are one of the young teams that are highly expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Knicks may have successfully ended their seven-year playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season, but they obviously still need to make major upgrades in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

One of the areas that they need to improve this summer is the starting point guard position.