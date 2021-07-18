NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Draft Picks For Paul George

Since being eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their failure to win the NBA championship title this season, most people believe that the Sixers would be parting ways with Simmons this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't going to trade their second-best player just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly. If they move Simmons, it would be in a deal that would enable them to replace him with another All-Star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.