Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Paul George For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Ivica Zubac & Luke Kennard Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade

US Politics

Donald Trump Voters At 2024 Event Say They Want A Different Presidential Candidate

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To OKC, Kemba Walker To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Rockets

Ben Simmons explaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran players who are highly expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. Since he was traded by the Boston Celtics to Oklahoma City, most people don't see him staying long in Oklahoma City. With the team still in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging floor general with health issues doesn't make any sense for the Thunder.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Thunder would search for ways to get rid of Walker and his lucrative contract.

The Proposed Three-Way Trade

Kemba Walker making plays for the Celtics
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade scenario featuring Walker and the Thunder. The suggested deal would also involve the Philadephia 76ers and the Houston Rockets.

In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Thunder would get Ben Simmons and Shake Milton, the Sixers would receive Walker, Eric Gordon, Kenrich Williams, the No. 16, 18, and 34 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick, while the Rockets would acquire George Hill and the No. 55 pick.

Thunder Hit Two Birds With One Stone

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Though it would cost them a plethora of future draft assets, the proposed blockbuster deal should be a no-brainer for the Thunder. The suggested trade would enable them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from successfully dumping Walker's contract, it would also allow them to acquire a young All-Star in Simmons and a talented prospect in Milton.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons would be an incredible acquisition for the Thunder. He would give them a solid two-way contributor who fits the timeline and could serve as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's superstar running mate next season.

Ben Simmons Finds A New Home In Sooner State

Ben Simmons calling for a screen
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

The potential arrival of Simmons in Oklahoma City is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option next to SGA, as well as a great playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender.

This season, the 24-year-old point guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, ESPN. Having a fresh start in the Sooner State would also be beneficial for Simmons. Playing for a rebuilding team like the Thunder would give him enough time to address the major flaws in his game and regain his confidence on the court.

Do The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers And The Rockets?

If the trade becomes a reality, it would also benefit the Sixers and the Rockets. Swapping Simmons for Walker may be quite risky for the Sixers. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Walker would give the Sixers a traditional point guard who is capable of spacing the floor for Embiid.

Also, the Sixers would be acquiring a veteran sharpshooter in Gordon, together with multiple draft picks that they could use in separate trades to further solidify their core.

Meanwhile, for the Rockets, the suggested deal would them obtain financial flexibility by getting Gordon's contract off their books while acquiring another draft pick in the upcoming draft.

Latest Headlines

'The Guardian' Story On Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump Generates Skepticism

July 17, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Jimmy Butler To Hawks For Three Players & Draft Picks

July 17, 2021

Joe Biden Officials Believe Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory Is 'Deeply Credible,' Report Says

July 17, 2021

Bershan Shaw Reacts To 'RHONY' Casting Rumors

July 17, 2021

Donald Trump Voters At 2024 Event Say They Want A Different Presidential Candidate

July 17, 2021

NFL Players Who Are Members Of LGBTQ+

July 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.