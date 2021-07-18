NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To OKC, Kemba Walker To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran players who are highly expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. Since he was traded by the Boston Celtics to Oklahoma City, most people don't see him staying long in Oklahoma City. With the team still in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging floor general with health issues doesn't make any sense for the Thunder.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Thunder would search for ways to get rid of Walker and his lucrative contract.