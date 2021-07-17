'The Guardian' Story On Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump Generates Skepticism

A recent report from The Guardian spotlighted alleged Kremlin documents that purportedly revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheme to ensure Donald Trump won in 2016 at all costs.

"Vladimir Putin personally authorised a secret spy agency operation to support a 'mentally unstable' Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents," the outlet claimed.

The report is now facing a significant degree of scrutiny from various journalists who believe that the story is not trustworthy due to the presence of Luke Harding in the byline.