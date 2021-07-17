Bershan Shaw Reacts To 'RHONY' Casting Rumors

Bershan Shaw addressed the recent rumors suggesting that one or more of her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates will be fired ahead of the upcoming 14th season of the series during a recent appearance on social media.

Following reports claiming Ramona Singer and other longtime members of the Bravo reality show are on the chopping block, Shaw admitted that she is unaware of any plans producers may have for the cast.

“Nobody wants to get the axe,” Shaw, 47, told Hollywood Life during an episode of their TVTalk series on Instagram Live on July 15.