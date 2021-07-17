Trending Stories
Bershan Shaw Reacts To 'RHONY' Casting Rumors

Bershan Shaw wears a white and red printed top with loose curls.
Gettyimages | Rachel Luna
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Bershan Shaw addressed the recent rumors suggesting that one or more of her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates will be fired ahead of the upcoming 14th season of the series during a recent appearance on social media.

Following reports claiming Ramona Singer and other longtime members of the Bravo reality show are on the chopping block, Shaw admitted that she is unaware of any plans producers may have for the cast.

“Nobody wants to get the axe,” Shaw, 47, told Hollywood Life during an episode of their TVTalk series on Instagram Live on July 15.

'RHONY' Season 13 Saw Major Changes

Bershan Shaw wears a purple gown and statement necklace.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

“I think we’re in a different time. COVID made us reset, rethink and rethink all of this stuff. I think all the girls and it’s an ensemble cast and it’s needed,” Shaw continued.

While The Real Housewives of New York City was once known as a guilty pleasure for fans, season 13 was far more serious with conversations about race and equality.

It also included two new cast members, including Shaw, a business coach and motivational speaker who was dubbed as “Ramona’s friend," and Eboni K. Williams, the series' first Black full-time cast member.

Bershan Shaw Doesn't Want To See Anyone Fired

Bershan Shaw wears a ruffled pink dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

When Shaw was asked point-black about the potential axing of her cast mates, she refused to give any insider details.

“I mean, look — I can’t speak on it. That’s something you’ve got to ask Bravo. I know, dang. I hope not! I have been seeing that too. Everyone’s been seeing that too. I don’t know you guys. Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” she shared.

While fans haven't always considered Singer a fan favorite, she's the only member of the show that's appeared in a full-time position on all 13 of its seasons. So, if she were to be fired, the series would look a lot different.

Bershan Shaw Claims The 'RHONY' Cast Faced Challenges Amid Season 13

Bershan Shaw wears a printed off-the-shoulder dress.
Gettyimages | Moses Robinson

Shaw went on to defend the series' latest season, which has been berated for being too serious, reminding fans and followers that she and her cast mates filmed in the midst of a global pandemic.

“In the defense you guys, it was COVID,” Shaw said. “You couldn’t have — You couldn’t kiki and party like a rockstar. COVID was there. You couldn’t have 3 people in a room, 5 people in a room. It was hard. Everything was hard and difficult."

Ramona Singer is 'Not Freaking Out'

Bershan Shaw wears a black tie and white button-down.
Shutterstock | 64736

Although it has been reported that Singer is upset about her potential firing, Shaw confirmed that she is "not freaking out" at all.

"She’s chill. A lot of rumors, you guys. They’re just rumors rumors. I don’t even look at them. Someone said I had two husbands and that’s a lie," she added.

To see more of Shaw and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

