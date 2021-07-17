Donald Trump Voters At 2024 Event Say They Want A Different Presidential Candidate

As the next presidential race in 2024 draws closer, some Donald Trump supporters don't want the former president to run for the White House again, The Boston Globe reported.

At the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, many attendees and Trump supporters expressed interest in a different candidate taking the GOP mantle for the 2024 election.

The event — which The Boston Globe said is viewed as the "first political event" on the path to the GOP primary — was attended by approximately 1,200 evangelicals.