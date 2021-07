The Atlanta Hawks are one of the young contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. After successfully ending their playoff drought and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Hawks are expected to be more aggressive in building a title-contending team around Trae Young.

The season isn't yet over, but the Hawks are already being linked to several superstars who could be available on the trading block this summer.