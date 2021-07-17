NFL Players Who Are Members Of LGBTQ+

The National Football League (NFL) recently took a huge step forward to promote gender equality. In a video that is currently available on Youtube, NFL expressed their support to the LQBTQ+ community, saying that football isn't just for men and women, but also for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, and queers.

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL diversity director Sam Rapoport said, via Outsports. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”