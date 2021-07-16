'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Shaded Dorit Kemsley On Her Birthday

Garcelle Beauvais wished Dorit Kemsley a Happy Birthday earlier this week on Instagram. However, the 54-year-old actress' gesture didn't come without shade.

As Kemsley celebrated her 45th birthday with her family, including husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and children Jagger and Phoenix, Beauvais took to her social media account to not only tell Kemsley, "Happy Birthday," but also to remind her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate of a comment she made against her during a May interview with Access Hollywood.