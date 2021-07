Jill Zarin believes she knows what's causing the current slump in ratings on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Over a week after the series reached an all-time low with just 764,000 viewers, Zarin said the lack of male energy has led to disinterest from fans.

“I think the biggest problem with the show, which nobody talks about, is it’s called The Real Housewives of New York,” Zarin said on her sister’s podcast, The Lisa Wexler Show, via a report shared by Showbiz Cheat Sheet on July 16.