Dr. Wendy Osefo just entered into her second season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the sixth for the Bravo reality series, and during an interview with Madamenoire on July 15, via Yahoo! Life, she opened up about the differences she noticed between year one and year two.

"I think during your rookie you don’t know what to expect from the women, being on reality TV and just in general," Dr. Osefo explained.

Meanwhile, during one's sophomore season, there are less surprises.