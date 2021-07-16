Trending Stories
'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Slams Karen Huger As A 'Jealous' Troll

Gizelle Bryant wears a short-sleeved, green turtleneck.
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Gizelle Bryant appeared on this week's episode of Access Hollywood's"Housewives Nightcap" and during the episode, she took aim at her Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate, Karen Huger.

Following the highly anticipated premiere of the series' sixth season earlier this month, Bryant slammed her co-star for being jealous and accused Karen of using her for a storyline amid the new episodes.

"I wasn't coming from a place where I was trying to hurt her [Karen Huger]," Bryant began of her relationship with Huger during season six.

Gizelle Bryant Doesn't Understand Karen Huger's Online Trolling

Karen Huger wears a dark red dress with silver jewelry.
Shutterstock

According to Bryant, she went into production on The Real Housewives of Potomac with the intention of setting the record straight in regard to some untruths that had been said about her family.

"I was coming from a place where you hurt me with all the lies you are continuing to tell about me and my family. Why would you do that? There is enough out there that is true. Why would you make up lies and be a troll on the internet?" Bryant wondered.

Gizelle Bryant Believes Karen Huger Is Using Her

Gizelle Bryant wears a red dress and silver heels.
Shutterstock

During another segment of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap, Bryant accused Huger of using her for a storyline after running out of her own topics.

“I feel like Karen has nothing else to talk about but me. Honestly, all she talked about is me, me, me," Bryant explained.

Bryant went on to say that she's curious if Huger actually realizes just how much she focuses on the happenings of her life, rather than what's going on in her own life and in her own home.

Gizelle Bryant Claims Karen Huger Knows Nothing About Her Life

Karen Huger wears a blue dress with long curly hair.
Shutterstock

"I wonder if she sees if all she talks about is me. She talks about me more than she talks about her," Bryant stated.

Because things between Bryant and Huger have been strained for so long, Bryant doesn't believe it's appropriate for Huger to discuss her persona life.

"That's a problem. It's obvious we are not friends so how can you even speak on my relationship [with ex Jamal Bryant] when we are not even friends and you don't even know anything about it," she noted.

Gizelle Bryant Believes Karen Huger Is Jealous

Gizelle Bryant wears a navy blue dress with silver stripes.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

After hearing what Bryant had to say about her Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate, the interviewer asked the reality star if she believed Huger was acting out of jealousy.

“Ah yeah! And if I was her and looked at myself everyday in the mirror, I would be mad a Gizelle too!” she agreed.

To see more of Bryant, Huger, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season six, which are currently airing every Sunday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

