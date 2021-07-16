'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Slams Karen Huger As A 'Jealous' Troll

Gizelle Bryant appeared on this week's episode of Access Hollywood's"Housewives Nightcap" and during the episode, she took aim at her Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate, Karen Huger.

Following the highly anticipated premiere of the series' sixth season earlier this month, Bryant slammed her co-star for being jealous and accused Karen of using her for a storyline amid the new episodes.

"I wasn't coming from a place where I was trying to hurt her [Karen Huger]," Bryant began of her relationship with Huger during season six.