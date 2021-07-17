Top Dating Game Shows In 1960s

If you're a fan of dating shows, there's certainly no shortage of options these days. But what about decades ago, in the 1960s?

While it may come as a surprise to some, there were actually several different shows back then, as well.

Perhaps the most notable of all the dating game shows is The Dating Game, which is one of the many series created by Chuck Barris.

The series, which featured contestants asking their out-of-sight suitors a series of questions, began airing on ABC in December 1965 and continued to air on and off in syndication until 1999.