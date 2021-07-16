NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Ivica Zubac & Luke Kennard Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade

San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan is one of the veteran superstars who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. DeRozan is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Spurs haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing DeRozan back but if they decide to undergo a rebuilding process, re-signing him no longer makes any sense.

At this point in his career, DeRozan is better off joining a team that could give him a legitimate chance of winning his first NBA championship title than wasting his time mentoring young players in San Antonio.