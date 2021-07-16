NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Expected To 'Request A Trade' From Trail Blazers 'In The Days To Come'

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is currently one of the big names that are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Trail Blazers have already said countless times that they have no intention of trading the face of the franchise and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Recently, the All-Star point guard has also denied the reports that he's no longer happy in Portland.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to completely stop the trade rumors from swirling around Lillard and his future in the league.